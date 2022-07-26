Actress Shruti Haasan, who completed 13 years in the film industry recently, says that Cinema has become the greatest source of joy in her life.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a video expressing gratitude and wrote, “Magical 13 years – I never actually thought I’d do more than a movie. Even I wasn’t born to do this. I learned to love it and cinema has become the greatest source of joy in my life – in fact, it has given me the life I’m so grateful for.

“Through the years, I’ve learned a lot on how to weather success and failures, how to waltz with confidence and doubt and most of all, to appreciate the honour of telling stories and giving souls to women I’ve never known before.

“I’m so eternally thankful for the love and appreciation I get and I never take it for granted, ever.

“Thank you for everything and I hope to give you more and fall more in love with this gift of time and art.

“p.s. – Weirdos just got to stick to being weirdos apparently. It eventually pays off! Thank you. Thank you for these 13 years!”