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Home > Movie News

Cinematic Spectacle Toxic Set for June 4th release and Major Promotional Plan begins

Published on April 13, 2026 by swathy

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Cinematic Spectacle Toxic Set for June 4th release and Major Promotional Plan begins

KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations are steering one of 2026’s most ambitious Indian films with Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Backed by producer Venkat K. Narayana and Yash himself, the project signals a large-scale action drama aimed at redefining mainstream Indian cinema.

The film is scheduled to release worldwide on June 4, 2026. Originally set for March 19, 2026, the delay is officially attributed to scheduling conflicts stemming from the ongoing crises in the Middle East. While baseless rumours have been circulating online claiming that the film has been postponed again. There is no truth to these claims. The film is all set to hit theatres on June 4, 2026, for a grand release.

As anticipation builds, Rocking Star Yash to take the promotions to international level. He is set to attend CinemaCon in Las Vegas along with Namit Malhotra. He will be talking about his next Ramayana and Toxic at this global event. His words at the international platform will definitely take the buzz to the next level.

The major promotional plan for Toxic is underway. Previously released teaser and promotional content highlights the film’s grand ambition, elaborate set designs, international visual influences, and a sweeping narrative scale. By shooting simultaneously in multiple languages, including English, the makers have strategically positioned the film for global reach. With dubbed versions across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, the production house is clearly targeting pan-Indian dominance.

With a confirmed theatrical release on June 24th, 2026, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations appear poised to deliver not just a film but a full-fledged cinematic event. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria.

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