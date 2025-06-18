Clash of July: Hari Hara Veera Mallu Vs Kingdom

The release dates of Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom are pushed several times. After the deadlines are pushed, the teams are now all set to announce the new release dates. The digital platforms Netflix and Amazon Prime are mounting pressure on the respective teams. Hari Hara Veera Mallu will now have its release on July 24th across the globe and Kingdom will release on July 25th. Both these biggies will release in a gap of a day.

Netflix has been mounting pressure on the team of Kingdom and they have locked July 25th. AM Rathnam, the producer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu feels that July 24th as the ideal date for the film as the pending post-production work has to be wrapped up and the theatrical deals have to be closed. Both these films will have a five weeks gap to complete the pending work and promote the film. Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Kingdom are now set for release in a gap of a day.