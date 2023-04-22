Classy: Samantha gives it back in Style

Samantha’s recent outing, Shaakuntalam was a disaster. While everyone was talking about the flaws in the movie, veteran producer Chitti Babu took a dig at her said the actress’s career is over and she has done ‘Oo Antava ‘ song for her livelihood after the divorce. He also pointed out that the actress is shedding tears only to get the audience’s sympathy.

Samantha gave a classy reply to the producer. She posted a screenshot of a ‘Google search’ mentioning the ‘increased testosterone’ for having more hair in and on their ears. Immediately her fans noticed, that the actress is pointing to producer Chitti Babu, who took a dig at her. Sam didn’t shed tears, she took a strong dig. This represents how strong Samantha is.