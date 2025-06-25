CM Chandrababu adds local flavour to Samvidhan Hatya Divas

BJP is observing Samvidhan Hatya Divas all over India on June 25, commemorating imposition of Emergency by Indira Gandhi 50 years ago on the same date. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ground level workers, BJP’s rank and file is busy with public meetings and related programs, to highlight how Emergency posed a threat to the freedom and democracy of India, during Indira Gandhi’s regime.

Being a key alliance partner of BJP-led NDA Govt, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has also taken up Samvidhan Hatya Divas program. A special program has been held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada, to commemorate Samvidhan Hatya Divas, and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu took part in it.

A master communicator and event manager, Chandrababu Naidu is known for turning any development or happening to his advantage, and he has done the same even in case of Samvidhan Hatya Divas.

As it was on June 26, 2019 that Praja Vedika in Amaravati was demolished by YS Jagan’s Sarkar, CM Chandrababu Naidu used the Samvidhan Hatya Divas to deride YSRCP Govt and present YS Jaganmohan Reddy as an autocratic and destructive leader.

“Emergency is the darkest phase in Indian history. Similarly YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s rule is also the darkest phase in AP’s history. While Indira Gandhi’s Emergency is a case study to know how a Government should not be, former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy is a case study to know, how a leader should not be,” highlighted CM Chandrababu Naidu, attacking Opposition leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy on the occasion of Samvidhan Hatya Divas.

CM Chandrababu Naidu signed off saying, people have voted for TDP-BJP-Janasena alliance to rebuild AP, after getting completely disillusioned by YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s oppressive and destructive rule.