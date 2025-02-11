x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
View all stories
Home > Politics

CM Chandrababu Assures Protection of Tribal Rights

Published on February 11, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Exclusive Interview with BRAMHAJI
image
Telangana MP demands Centre to set up IIM in Hyderabad
image
Aghathiyaa Trailer: Gripping Supernatural Saga
image
Buzz: Ram Charan in talks with a Bollywood Director?
image
Prashanth Kishor To Be Political Strategist For Vijay

CM Chandrababu Assures Protection of Tribal Rights

AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has addressed concerns regarding tribal rights, clarifying that there are no plans to revoke the 1/70 law in tribal areas. He emphasized the government’s commitment to safeguarding tribal rights, stating that protecting tribal communities is synonymous with preserving India’s cultural heritage. Chandrababu Naidu reassured that his administration is dedicated to improving the living standards of tribal populations through continuous efforts.

Chandrababu highlighted various initiatives aimed at tribal welfare, including promoting tribal products like Araku coffee on international platforms. He recalled the efforts made during the united Andhra Pradesh era through G.O. No. 3, ensuring that tribal teacher posts were reserved for locals. However, due to negligence by the previous government, the order was revoked, leading to legal complications. The current administration is now working to reinstate G.O. No. 3 and ensure that tribal assets remain under tribal ownership.

The Chief Minister firmly denied any intentions to alter the 1/70 law, which ensures that tribal lands remain with tribal communities. He urged people not to fall prey to misinformation and false propaganda, reiterating his government’s focus on uplifting the most marginalized sections of society, including tribal communities.

Meanwhile, various organizations have called for a 48-hour bandh in agency areas, demanding the protection of tribal laws. The bandh has been peaceful, with commercial establishments in Araku voluntarily shutting down. Protesters have taken to the streets, and police have heightened security to prevent any untoward incidents.

Next Prashanth Kishor To Be Political Strategist For Vijay Previous NTR’s Lean and Slim look surprises everyone
else

TRENDING

image
Aghathiyaa Trailer: Gripping Supernatural Saga
image
Buzz: Ram Charan in talks with a Bollywood Director?
image
NTR’s Lean and Slim look surprises everyone

Latest

image
Exclusive Interview with BRAMHAJI
image
Telangana MP demands Centre to set up IIM in Hyderabad
image
Aghathiyaa Trailer: Gripping Supernatural Saga
image
Buzz: Ram Charan in talks with a Bollywood Director?
image
Prashanth Kishor To Be Political Strategist For Vijay

Most Read

image
Telangana MP demands Centre to set up IIM in Hyderabad
image
Prashanth Kishor To Be Political Strategist For Vijay
image
CM Chandrababu Assures Protection of Tribal Rights

Related Articles

Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine Nithya Menen Stunning Look Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025