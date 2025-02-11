CM Chandrababu Assures Protection of Tribal Rights

AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has addressed concerns regarding tribal rights, clarifying that there are no plans to revoke the 1/70 law in tribal areas. He emphasized the government’s commitment to safeguarding tribal rights, stating that protecting tribal communities is synonymous with preserving India’s cultural heritage. Chandrababu Naidu reassured that his administration is dedicated to improving the living standards of tribal populations through continuous efforts.

Chandrababu highlighted various initiatives aimed at tribal welfare, including promoting tribal products like Araku coffee on international platforms. He recalled the efforts made during the united Andhra Pradesh era through G.O. No. 3, ensuring that tribal teacher posts were reserved for locals. However, due to negligence by the previous government, the order was revoked, leading to legal complications. The current administration is now working to reinstate G.O. No. 3 and ensure that tribal assets remain under tribal ownership.

The Chief Minister firmly denied any intentions to alter the 1/70 law, which ensures that tribal lands remain with tribal communities. He urged people not to fall prey to misinformation and false propaganda, reiterating his government’s focus on uplifting the most marginalized sections of society, including tribal communities.

Meanwhile, various organizations have called for a 48-hour bandh in agency areas, demanding the protection of tribal laws. The bandh has been peaceful, with commercial establishments in Araku voluntarily shutting down. Protesters have taken to the streets, and police have heightened security to prevent any untoward incidents.