CM Chandrababu Focuses on Development While Arrests Continue

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu maintains his focus remains firmly on Andhra Pradesh’s development while dismissing criticism about the ongoing arrests of opposition leaders. “The law is taking its own course while I concentrate on development,” says Naidu, as Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders assert their commitment to implementing all six “Super Six” welfare schemes.

Since the TDP alliance government came to power, arrests of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders and their sympathizers. The crackdown spans multiple cases including land scams, liquor scams, murders, and intimidation charges. This has prompted YSRCP leaders to target TDP, accusing Chandrababu of using “diversion politics” to avoid implementing welfare schemes.

YSRCP leaders have reacted strongly to the arrests, pointing out that their party didn’t collapse when Jagan Mohan Reddy spent 16 months in jail. “For every action, there’s a reaction. Did TDP collapse when Chandrababu was held for 53 days? Chandrababu has fueled vendetta politics in Andhra Pradesh,” claimed YSRCP leaders.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu has distanced his government from the arrests, suggesting there’s no need to pay attention to opposition criticism. “My focus is entirely on Andhra Pradesh’s development,” he declared, adding that despite fund shortages, his government is paving way to implement the “Super Six” welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister has announced that free bus travel for women will be implemented soon. “I’m considering providing free travel facilities for our women. If necessary, we’ll certainly introduce free travel facilities for women from Independence Day, August 15,” he stated.

The alliance government plans to accelerate welfare scheme implementation while preventing people from “falling into the YSRCP trap.” Their strategy includes developing Amaravati in line with public aspirations and completing the Polavaram project. TDP leaders assert their ultimate goal is to win public acclaim and secure victory in the next elections.