Home > Politics

CM Chandrababu Highlights Temple Tourism’s Role

Published on February 17, 2025 by swathy

CM Chandrababu Highlights Temple Tourism’s Role

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu stated that temples are not just spiritual centers but also major revenue sources for development. Speaking at the International Temples Convention and Expo (ITCX) in Tirupati, he emphasized the significant role temple tourism plays in national development. The three-day event was inaugurated with the presence of three chief ministers – Chandrababu Naidu, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Goa CM Pramod Sawant. CM Naidu expressed his happiness about participating in this expo.

CM Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the need for enhanced infrastructure growth across the country through the P-4 policy. He revealed that his government has spent Rs 134 crore on improving temple infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh within just seven months. He also shared his vision of building a magnificent capital for Andhra Pradesh, stating that Amaravati should excel in all sectors. He promised to provide all necessary facilities for devotees visiting temples in AP.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister praised family structure as India’s greatest strength and acknowledged temples’ crucial role in preserving culture and heritage. He mentioned that the Annadanam (food donation) program in AP temples was initiated by NTR. Noting the growing number of Balaji temples both domestically and internationally, he expressed hope for further growth. He praised the Prime Minister as the right leader for the country at the right time. CM Chandrababu Naidu emphasized India’s advancement in technology adoption and the advantage of having a large youth population, suggesting that India should aim to become the number one or two country by 2047.

Nara Chandrababu Naidu also mentioned that 55 crore devotees took holy dips during the Kumbh Mela. He welcomed everyone to Tirupati, the spiritual center. Highlighting the growing interest in spirituality alongside technological advancement, he noted that many devotees are making donations worth crores of rupees, which are being used for the welfare of the poor.

