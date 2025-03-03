CM Chandrababu launches Green Hydrogen Plant in Tirupati

AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu launched first-of-its-kind Green Hydrogen Plant in Tirupati on Monday. As CM is busy with Assembly session, he has virtually launched the Green Hydrogen Plant developed by Hero Future Energies.

Hero Future Energies, a renewable energy company from Hero Group set up the Green Hydrogen Plant at Rockman Industries, which is also part of the same business conglomerate in Tirupati. This clean energy project is aimed at blending green hydrogen with PNG/LPG for industrial heating.

According to the deatils provided by AP CM communications team, Hero Future Energies 300 kW PEM electrolyser green hydrogen plant is powered by a 1.1 MWp rooftop solar plant. It has a blending capacity of 8-10% with LPG, 3 percent with PNG, with an annual green hydrogen output of 25 TPA.

This Green Hydrogen Plant is set up with an investment of Rs 1,000 Cr and expected to create 2000 new jobs.

Andhra Pradesh has been focusing on promoting state as the green hydrogen hub. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prestigiously laid foundation for developing Green Hydrogen Hub with an investment of Rs 1.85 lakh crore near Vishakapatnam in January.

AP also introduced the Integrated Clean Energy (ICE) Policy, with a vision to add over 160 GW of renewable energy capacity and attract investments worth approximately USD 18.95 billion over the next five years in October, 2024.

Now setting up of Green hydrogen blending plant in Tirupati marks a forward step for AP’s Green hydrogen dreams.

Appreciating Hero Future Energies over the initiative, Chandrababu Naidu reiterated Andhra Pradesh’s commitment towards reducing dependence on fossil fuels, supporting India’s Net-Zero by 2070 goal and contributing to energy security by reducing crude oil imports.