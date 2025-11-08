x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
View all stories
Home > Politics

CM Chandrababu Naidu Issues Strong Directives to TDP MLAs

Published on November 8, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Mad Rush for Peddi Theatrical Rights
image
Visakhapatnam Emerges as India’s Next Big Investment Destination
image
The Great Pre-Wedding Show: Boost Needed
image
Premante Pelli Shuru Single: Perfect Wedding Song
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Issues Strong Directives to TDP MLAs

CM Chandrababu Naidu Issues Strong Directives to TDP MLAs

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu has issued firm instructions to party MLAs. On Saturday, the Chief Minister visited the TDP headquarters in Amaravati, where he held an extensive meeting with party leaders and reviewed several key issues.

During the review, CM Chandrababu expressed concern over reports that 48 MLAs had failed to participate in pension distribution and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheque distribution programs. Taking the matter seriously, he directed the party’s back office and program committee to issue immediate notices to those MLAs.

The Chief Minister emphasized that ministers and MLAs must actively take part in public welfare initiatives, especially pension distribution programs that serve the poor and elderly. He made it clear that any negligence or absence would not be tolerated. Notices will be sent to the absentee MLAs, and further action will be taken based on their explanations.

Chandrababu Naidu urged all MLAs to personally engage with the public and party workers after attending welfare events. He insisted that MLAs should participate in CMRF cheque distribution and the insurance programs meant for TDP workers. According to him, welfare programs are not just official duties but opportunities to connect with people and strengthen trust.

The Chief Minister also advised MLAs to work closely with sincere and dedicated party workers, not just their preferred associates. He stressed that every Friday, MLAs must attend the “Praja Vignapti” (Public Grievance) programs at their respective constituency offices. If any MLA fails to attend, the state headquarters will seek an explanation and bring the issue to his attention directly.

Chandrababu Naidu highlighted that the coalition government is giving top priority to both development and welfare. He reminded MLAs that they have a key role in making people aware of the state’s financial challenges and the efforts being made to overcome them. By issuing these directions, CM Chandrababu Naidu sent a strong message about accountability and discipline within the TDP.

Next Premante Pelli Shuru Single: Perfect Wedding Song Previous Kavitha Slams Revanth Reddy Over Fee Reimbursement Issue
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Mad Rush for Peddi Theatrical Rights
image
The Great Pre-Wedding Show: Boost Needed
image
Premante Pelli Shuru Single: Perfect Wedding Song

Latest

image
Exclusive: Mad Rush for Peddi Theatrical Rights
image
Visakhapatnam Emerges as India’s Next Big Investment Destination
image
The Great Pre-Wedding Show: Boost Needed
image
Premante Pelli Shuru Single: Perfect Wedding Song
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Issues Strong Directives to TDP MLAs

Most Read

image
Visakhapatnam Emerges as India’s Next Big Investment Destination
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Issues Strong Directives to TDP MLAs
image
Kavitha Slams Revanth Reddy Over Fee Reimbursement Issue

Related Articles

Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue