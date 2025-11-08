CM Chandrababu Naidu Issues Strong Directives to TDP MLAs

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu has issued firm instructions to party MLAs. On Saturday, the Chief Minister visited the TDP headquarters in Amaravati, where he held an extensive meeting with party leaders and reviewed several key issues.

During the review, CM Chandrababu expressed concern over reports that 48 MLAs had failed to participate in pension distribution and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheque distribution programs. Taking the matter seriously, he directed the party’s back office and program committee to issue immediate notices to those MLAs.

The Chief Minister emphasized that ministers and MLAs must actively take part in public welfare initiatives, especially pension distribution programs that serve the poor and elderly. He made it clear that any negligence or absence would not be tolerated. Notices will be sent to the absentee MLAs, and further action will be taken based on their explanations.

Chandrababu Naidu urged all MLAs to personally engage with the public and party workers after attending welfare events. He insisted that MLAs should participate in CMRF cheque distribution and the insurance programs meant for TDP workers. According to him, welfare programs are not just official duties but opportunities to connect with people and strengthen trust.

The Chief Minister also advised MLAs to work closely with sincere and dedicated party workers, not just their preferred associates. He stressed that every Friday, MLAs must attend the “Praja Vignapti” (Public Grievance) programs at their respective constituency offices. If any MLA fails to attend, the state headquarters will seek an explanation and bring the issue to his attention directly.

Chandrababu Naidu highlighted that the coalition government is giving top priority to both development and welfare. He reminded MLAs that they have a key role in making people aware of the state’s financial challenges and the efforts being made to overcome them. By issuing these directions, CM Chandrababu Naidu sent a strong message about accountability and discipline within the TDP.