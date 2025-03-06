CM Chandrababu Naidu Opposes Delimitation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has strongly criticized the idea of redrawing electoral constituencies based on population, calling it “unfair” to southern states like Tamil Nadu. He was responding to Tamil Nadu CM Stalin’s remarks, who argued that such a move would penalize states that have successfully controlled their population growth. Chandrababu Naidu highlighted that population growth is essential for the country’s future and human survival, adding that his stance is driven by national interest, not politics.

Chandrababu Naidu pointed out that many countries have failed in managing human resources due to population control policies. He urged the central government and other states to learn from these mistakes and encourage population growth. Highlighting his government’s efforts, Naidu mentioned initiatives like honoring mothers with multiple children. He also stressed the need to protect the sentiments of southern states during the delimitation process.

He clarified that delimitation is an ongoing process and policies will be discussed when the time comes. Reflecting on his evolving views, Chandrababu Naidu admitted he now promotes population growth, calling it a continuous process crucial for India’s demographic management and economic sustainability.