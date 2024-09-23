CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Justice and Minority Welfare Departments

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu conducted a comprehensive review of the Justice and Minority Welfare Departments at the Secretariat. The review unveiled several important initiatives and decisions aimed at improving the state’s legal system and enhancing minority welfare.

In the Law Department, Naidu confirmed that proposals for establishing a High Court bench in Kurnool would be sent to the Central Government, fulfilling an election promise. The Chief Minister also emphasized the need to expedite the creation of an International Law School in Amaravati, envisioning an institution that could rival prestigious establishments like the National Law School of India University in Bangalore.

Supporting junior lawyers was another key focus, with plans to provide a monthly honorarium of Rs. 10,000 and potentially establish a training academy. Naidu stressed the importance of improving conviction rates and speeding up investigations to strengthen the judicial system.

Turning to minority welfare, the Chief Minister directed officials to reorganize schemes for Muslim minority communities, aligning them with both previous TDP government policies and recent election promises. He urged the completion of pending projects under the Prime Minister’s Jan Vikas program and the finalization of ongoing constructions like shadikanas.

The Haj House in Kadapa, which is 80% complete, received special attention, with Naidu instructing swift completion of the remaining work. Similarly, he called for the prompt finishing of the Christian Bhavan in Guntur, a project initiated by the previous TDP government.

Waqf Board lands were another area of focus, with Naidu setting a two-year deadline for completing land surveys. He approved land development proposals, emphasizing community involvement in these projects to ensure benefits reach the intended beneficiaries.

New initiatives announced include the establishment of the Noorbasha Corporation and financial assistance programs for mosque maintenance and Hajj pilgrims. The Chief Minister also approved the appointment of qualified Imams as Government Qazis and instructed district collectors to allocate graveyards for Christians.

Throughout the review, Naidu emphasized the importance of restructuring economic support schemes for minorities and ensuring government non-interference in religious activities.

-Sanyogita