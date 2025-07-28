CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Singapore Tour Focuses on Ports, Urban Growth, and Sports Development

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s five-day visit to Singapore is centered around a focused agenda: boosting the development of ports, smart cities, sports infrastructure, and attracting global investment. On the second day of his tour, the Chief Minister is scheduled to meet representatives from global giants like Airbus, Honeywell, and Evervolt.

During his meetings, CM Naidu will discuss opportunities in port-led industrial growth, urban planning, and sporting infrastructure with various international business leaders and government officials. Notably, he is expected to hold talks with Dr. Tan See Leng, Singapore’s Minister for Trade and Industry, covering key sectors such as energy, science & technology, and industrial collaboration.

The itinerary also includes meetings with Airbus representatives Krithivas and Venkat Katkuri, followed by interactions with Honeywell executives. Later in the day, he will participate in a high-level business roundtable centered on the theme “Shifting from Skills to Capabilities: Accelerating the Workforce.” The session will be attended by students from Singapore’s top institutions, National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore Management University, and the Singapore University of Technology and Design.

CM Naidu is also scheduled to meet Evervolt Chairman Mr. Simon Tan to explore clean energy and technological cooperation. He will visit the Singapore Sports School in the afternoon to study sports development models that can be replicated in Andhra Pradesh.

A major highlight of the day will be his visit to the Tuas Port site, one of the most advanced port facilities in the world. A special session led by PSA CEO Vincent will explore smart logistics, port-based manufacturing, and export infrastructure development opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

In the evening, the Chief Minister will attend the AP–Singapore Business Forum Roadshow, where he will present Andhra Pradesh’s vision and investment potential to Singaporean and international investors. He is also expected to hold a key meeting with Karan Adani, MD of Adani Ports, to discuss port development and investment partnerships in Andhra Pradesh.

Day One Recap: Setting the Tone for Collaboration

On the first day of his visit, CM Chandrababu Naidu hit the ground running with back-to-back meetings with industry leaders and key stakeholders. He emphasized Andhra Pradesh’s openness to investment, especially in areas like port infrastructure and green energy. He highlighted the state’s progressive policies and ease of doing business for companies interested in setting up operations.

In a courtesy meeting, India’s High Commissioner to Singapore, Shilpak Ambule, welcomed the Chief Minister. Naidu discussed Andhra Pradesh’s ambitious plan to produce 160 GW of green energy, and briefed about the NTPC-led green hydrogen project in Visakhapatnam and another upcoming one in Kakinada.

He also revealed plans to set up the country’s first Quantum Valley in Amaravati as part of the India Quantum Mission, underlining Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to being a future-ready, tech-driven state.

Earlier, CM Naidu met representatives from Surbana Jurong, the firm that prepared the original Amaravati master plan. Discussions focused on enhancing infrastructure projects and upgrading the existing capital plan with new and improved strategies.

The Big Picture

CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Singapore visit is not just about investment pitches. It’s about building long-term strategic partnerships across urban planning, sports, ports, logistics, and energy sectors. The series of high-profile meetings reflects Andhra Pradesh’s renewed push to emerge as a hub for innovation, sustainability, and global business.