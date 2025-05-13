x
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
Home > Politics

CM Chandrababu On Tribal Employment Rights

Published on May 13, 2025 by nymisha

CM Chandrababu On Tribal Employment Rights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has firmly committed to ensuring job opportunities for local tribals in agency areas. During a high-level review meeting on welfare department issues at the Secretariat, the CM discussed various approaches to restore reservation benefits that tribal communities previously enjoyed.

The Chief Minister recalled that in 2000, his government introduced GO No. 3 specifically to provide justice to tribals in government employment. This order had successfully secured 4,626 teaching positions for tribals in agency areas. Unfortunately, the Supreme Court struck down GO No. 3 in 2020 following legal challenges. Naidu criticised the previous government for showing severe negligence in filing a review petition, causing tribals to lose their benefits.

Officials presented three possible options to restore tribal employment rights, like providing 100% reservation to local tribals in agency areas. Allocating reservations based on the tribal population ratio. Following the Supreme Court guidelines to provide reservations not exceeding 50%.

Chandrababu Naidu highlighted that his government stands firmly committed to tribal rights in agency areas. He directed officials to consult with tribal communities and legal constitutional experts to find the best solution, stating they won’t leave any opportunity unexplored in securing justice for tribal communities.

