CM Chandrababu On Tribal Employment Rights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has firmly committed to ensuring job opportunities for local tribals in agency areas. During a high-level review meeting on welfare department issues at the Secretariat, the CM discussed various approaches to restore reservation benefits that tribal communities previously enjoyed.

The Chief Minister recalled that in 2000, his government introduced GO No. 3 specifically to provide justice to tribals in government employment. This order had successfully secured 4,626 teaching positions for tribals in agency areas. Unfortunately, the Supreme Court struck down GO No. 3 in 2020 following legal challenges. Naidu criticised the previous government for showing severe negligence in filing a review petition, causing tribals to lose their benefits.

Officials presented three possible options to restore tribal employment rights, like providing 100% reservation to local tribals in agency areas. Allocating reservations based on the tribal population ratio. Following the Supreme Court guidelines to provide reservations not exceeding 50%.

Chandrababu Naidu highlighted that his government stands firmly committed to tribal rights in agency areas. He directed officials to consult with tribal communities and legal constitutional experts to find the best solution, stating they won’t leave any opportunity unexplored in securing justice for tribal communities.