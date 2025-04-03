CM Chandrababu Orders IAS Officers to Stay in Villages

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has instructed IAS officers to stay in villages under the ‘Swarna Gramam’ (Golden Village) program. Senior officials must spend three days and two nights in villages, as decided in a recent cabinet meeting.

After the cabinet meeting, CM Naidu had lengthy discussions with ministers on various issues. He expressed concern that despite doing much for people, the government isn’t effectively publicizing its work. The ministers also discussed the central government’s Karmayogi Training Program.

The Chief Minister emphasized that neighboring states aren’t implementing even a quarter of the welfare schemes that Andhra Pradesh provides. He directed ministers to widely publicize state government schemes among people and instructed each department to study central schemes to secure more funds for the state.

Chandrababu Naidu also discussed the buildings constructed by former CM Jagan at Rushikonda. He suggested that all ministers should first visit the Rushikonda Palace before sharing their opinions on what should be done with these structures.

Chandrababu Naidu criticized the previous government for misusing APCOS (Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services) for appointing outsourcing employees without proper systems. He mentioned that TTD alone has 4,000 outsourcing employees and suggested forming a cabinet sub-committee to create proper regulations for outsourcing appointments.

Naidu also warned ministers to remain vigilant against opposition attempts to tarnish the government’s reputation, particularly regarding Pastor Praveen’s death case, where CCTV footage is playing a crucial role in solving the mystery.