Home > Politics

CM Chandrababu releases water from Srisailam Project

Published on July 8, 2025 by swathy

CM Chandrababu releases water from Srisailam Project

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu opened gates and released water from Srisailam Project on Tuesday. As the clouded skies ensured a cool climate, the CM opened the 6, 7, 8 and 11 number gates, ensuring flow of Krishna water downstream from the famed Srisailam Project.

Before opening the gates, CM Chandrababu took part in the auspicious ‘Krishnammaku Jala Harathi’ program, paying obeisance to river Krishna.

“This is the most precious day in my life. I have prayed to Srisailam Mallanna Swamy to make Rayalaseema Ratanalaseema. Srisailam Project is brimming with water to full level in the first week of July itself. About 200 TMC water is in Srisailam Project right now,” said CM Chandrababu speaking after releasing the water from Srisailam Project.

“Irrigation projects are modern-day temples. It is with water supplied through irrigation projects that farmers lives prosper. Sensing the importance of irrigation projects we have spent about Rs 68,000 Cr towards Rayalaseema irrigation projects till now. While previous YSRCP Govt neglected irrigation projects and Rayalaseema, I’m determined to completely transform Rayalaseema by ensuring irrigation facilities,” further spoke CM Chandrababu Naidu.

A visibily elated Chandrababu Naidu stressed on the occasion that, water will reach Jeedipalli Reservoir by July 15 and even far off areas in Rayalaseema like Kuppam and Madanapalli will receive water by month end.

