CM lays stone, launches various projects

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually launched three projects and laid foundation stone for nine projects from his Camp Office here Wednesday. The projects are worth Rs 3008 crore with an employment potential of over 7,000.

Officials also signed an MoU with 3F Oil Farm company in his presence for setting up oil palm unit with an investment of Rs.250crore at Ayyavaram in East Godavari district. It will provide employment to 1500 persons and will be beneficial to the farmers cultivating oil palm in 25,000 hectors.

Addressing the representatives of the respective companies on the occasion, the Chief Minister assured full cooperation to the industrialists in setting up industries in the State.

He said the official machinery is happy to handhold the industrialists in transforming into reality the MoUs signed at the GIS at Visakhapatnam in March last and added that 7000 persons will get employment from these units.

“We are always with you, ready to support you in your endeavours. Please note that we are just a phone call away to solve any issue that you face in launching your units in the State,” he assured the representatives of various industries, who participated in programme.

The Chief Minister appreciated the Collectors of 14 districts for extending necessary cooperation in record time to the industrialists who have come forward to set up these industries.

He hoped that the new industries will be inaugurated in the next 6 months to one-and-a-half years contributing to the economic development of the surrounding areas and providing 70 % of the jobs to the local people.

Industrial and food processing units

The Chief Minister launched the Rs. 800crore Greenlam South Group’s industrial unit at Naidupeta in Tirupati district and the Rs. 325crore coco butter and chocolates unit of 42,000 metric tons capacity set up by DP Chocolates at Sri City, which have provided employment to 1050 and 250 persons respectively.

He has also inaugurated the Rs. 4crore Banana Processing Cluster of the AP Food Processing Society at Brahmanapalli near Pulivendula in YSR district, which will benefit 700 farmers initially.

He laid foundation stones for the Rs. 544crore bio-ethanol unit of Eco Steel India at Jajarakallu in Anantapuram district, Rs 250 crore Everest Steel Bulding unit at Madakasira and the Rs. 125crore United Industries Auto Plastic unit at Gudupalli in Sri Satya Sai district, Rs.225crore Sarvani Bio Fuels unit at Buddhavanipalem in Bapatla district, Rs. 200crore bio-pesticides unit of the NACL Multichem at Ranasthalam in Srikakulam district and the Rs. 200crore Ravali Spinners unit at Khandavalli in East Godavari district.

These units will provide direct employment to 3250 persons and indirect employment to some others.

The Chief Minister also laid foundation stone for the instant chutneys and powders unit to be established at Maddi in Visakhapatnam district by Orill Foods with an investment of Rs.50crore providing employment to 175 persons and benefiting 1000 farmers, for the Araku Coffee manufacturing unit at Kodavatipudi in Anakapalli district with an investment of Rs. 20crore providing employment to 200 persons and benefiting 1000 farmers and for 13 millet processing units to be set up with an investment of Rs. 65crore.

The millet processing units will come at Palakonda, Parvatipuram, Chintapalli, Bhimili, Rajanagaram, Rampachodavaram, Sullurupeta, Pileru, Jammalamadugu, Adoni, Nandyala and Kadiri.

