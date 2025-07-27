x
CM Ramesh puts KTR in a spot

Published on July 27, 2025 by nymisha

CM Ramesh puts KTR in a spot

BJP MP CM Ramesh fired on BRS working president KT Rama Rao, as latter made serious corruption charges linking Anakapalli MP with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.

“KTR is making baseless allegations saying Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has given Rs 1,650 Cr contracts to me on nomination basis. My company has done contract works worth Rs 2,000 Cr in Telangana during BRS tenure. Were those works given on nomination basis?” questioned CM Ramesh, challenging KTR for an open debate on the allegations

MP CM Ramesh said, KTR is making false allegations fearing that BJP and TDP will contest together in Telangana in the coming days.

The industrialist-turned-politician CM Ramesh spoke further, pushing BRS working president KTR into a spot of bother.

“What’s the problem for KTR, if BJP and TDP unite in Telangana? Like YS Jagan, even KTR is facing problems and threats within his own family. To divert attention, he is making sensational allegations. KTR even met me in Delhi and requested to merge BRS in BJP, if corruption cases against his family members are dropped,” further said CM Ramesh, hitting back against KTR.

While KTR tried to attack CM Revanth Reddy by taking CM Ramesh’s name, Anakapalli MP has paid back to KTR, in his own coin, by making even more serious allegations against BRS working president.

