CM Revanth & Irrigation Minister to Meet CBI director soon on Kaleshwaram probe

The State Government will decide on the next legal course regarding the Telangana High Court verdict on the Justice P.C. Ghose Judicial Commission report on the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme barrages, after consultations with Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court, the Advocate General of the State and legal experts.

After receiving the full judgment copy, the Advocate General briefed the Cabinet at today’s meeting on the legal options available. A Cabinet Sub‑Committee will be constituted to deliberate on the issue in consultation with legal experts, to decide whether to approach the Supreme Court or to consider extending the tenure of the Judicial Commission to accomplish its task.

It may be recalled that the State Government had given an undertaking in the High Court in September last year that it would not initiate any action solely on the basis of the findings and recommendations of the Justice P.C. Ghose Commission. This assurance was also reiterated on the floor of the State Legislative Assembly. In addition, the NDSA and the Vigilance Commission have submitted their reports.

The High Court verdict will not affect further probe. The State Government had already written to the CBI seeking its investigation, and on September 1 issued a Government Order and notification as part of the process of handing over the probe.

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that the CBI would be approached to expedite the process. He added that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and he will soon meet the CBI Director in this regard.

The State Government has emphasized that it is its responsibility to fix accountability for the alleged embezzlement of funds in the construction of the Kaleshwaram barrages.

The minister made it clear that the government will adopt foolproof measures for the comprehensive rehabilitation of all three barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, rather than risk the safety of 44 villages, Bhadrachalam town, and the Bhadradri temple through any haphazard approach.