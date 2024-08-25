CM Revanth Reddy cites Bhagavadgita’s Yuddhaneethi for lakes protection:

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy cited the Yuddhaneeti (Rules of War) preached by Lord SriKrishna in Bhagavdgita, justifying actions of HYDRA. At a time, when Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) authorities are unleashing terror on encroachments, CM Revanth Reddy sent clear signals, he believes in what he is doing and he is not going to stop.

Participating at a spiritual program, Ananta Shesha Sthapana at Kokapet on Sunday, Revanth Reddy made important comments, hinting HYDRA is not going to stop anytime soon.

“In Kurukshetra, when Arjuna decided to quit war, saying that he cannot kill beloved stalwarts like Bhishma for the sake of kingdom, Lord Krishna instructed Arjuna that it is his duty to protect

Dharma and therefore need to fight war. Similarly, even I’m guided by Bhagavadgita for protecting the lakes in and around Hyderabad,” said CM Revanth Reddy.

CM’s comments became viral as debate over N Convention demolition and HYDRA activities are being intensely debated all over Telangana.

“There are no politics involved in HYDRA activities. My sole aim is to save the lakes of Hyderabad by erasing the illegal structures and farmhouses built by encroaching lakes. Because it is our responsibility to save lakes and environment. If we fail to do so, then nature will express its anger on us. We have seen what happened in Chennai, Uttarakhand and very recently in Wayanad, when natures gets angry,” further said CM Revanth Reddy.

“Moved by 1908 floods, Nizam dug and planned several lakes and lake bunds. According to Mokshagundam Vishweshwarayya’s suggestion he built well managed lakes, water supply and sewerage system to manage water supply and floods in Hyderabad. Hyderabad is not just heritage city but also ‘Lake City’,” explained CM Revanth Reddy, highlighting the importance of lakes for Hyderabad.

“When there was shortage of Krishna and Godavari water, Osman Sagar (Gandipet) and Himayat Sagar lakes saved Hyderabadis with their water this summer. But many rich and powerful have built farmhouses by encroaching these lakes and letting out their drainage into these lakes which supply drinking water to Hyderabadis. Now, is it not my responsibility as Telangana CM to crack down on these encroachments and save our lakes?” questioned Revanth Reddy, justifying his actions on cracking down on illegal structures and encroachments through HYDRA.

Dnr