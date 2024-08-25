x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
View all stories
Home > Politics

CM Revanth Reddy cites Bhagavadgita’s Yuddhaneethi for lakes protection:

Published on August 25, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Double Elimination Week 13
image
What if Home Ministry is given to Pawan Kalyan?
image
A Golden Opportunity for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Bhagi Bhagi from Drinker Sai is an instant chartbuster
image
Samantha’s Father Passed Away

CM Revanth Reddy cites Bhagavadgita’s Yuddhaneethi for lakes protection:

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy cited the Yuddhaneeti (Rules of War) preached by Lord SriKrishna in Bhagavdgita, justifying actions of HYDRA. At a time, when Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) authorities are unleashing terror on encroachments, CM Revanth Reddy sent clear signals, he believes in what he is doing and he is not going to stop.

Participating at a spiritual program, Ananta Shesha Sthapana at Kokapet on Sunday, Revanth Reddy made important comments, hinting HYDRA is not going to stop anytime soon.

“In Kurukshetra, when Arjuna decided to quit war, saying that he cannot kill beloved stalwarts like Bhishma for the sake of kingdom, Lord Krishna instructed Arjuna that it is his duty to protect
Dharma and therefore need to fight war. Similarly, even I’m guided by Bhagavadgita for protecting the lakes in and around Hyderabad,” said CM Revanth Reddy.

CM’s comments became viral as debate over N Convention demolition and HYDRA activities are being intensely debated all over Telangana.

“There are no politics involved in HYDRA activities. My sole aim is to save the lakes of Hyderabad by erasing the illegal structures and farmhouses built by encroaching lakes. Because it is our responsibility to save lakes and environment. If we fail to do so, then nature will express its anger on us. We have seen what happened in Chennai, Uttarakhand and very recently in Wayanad, when natures gets angry,” further said CM Revanth Reddy.

“Moved by 1908 floods, Nizam dug and planned several lakes and lake bunds. According to Mokshagundam Vishweshwarayya’s suggestion he built well managed lakes, water supply and sewerage system to manage water supply and floods in Hyderabad. Hyderabad is not just heritage city but also ‘Lake City’,” explained CM Revanth Reddy, highlighting the importance of lakes for Hyderabad.

“When there was shortage of Krishna and Godavari water, Osman Sagar (Gandipet) and Himayat Sagar lakes saved Hyderabadis with their water this summer. But many rich and powerful have built farmhouses by encroaching these lakes and letting out their drainage into these lakes which supply drinking water to Hyderabadis. Now, is it not my responsibility as Telangana CM to crack down on these encroachments and save our lakes?” questioned Revanth Reddy, justifying his actions on cracking down on illegal structures and encroachments through HYDRA.

Dnr

Next CPI senior K Narayana drops a bomb on Akkineni Nagarjuna Previous ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ Title & First Look welcomed quirkiness
else

TRENDING

image
A Golden Opportunity for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Bhagi Bhagi from Drinker Sai is an instant chartbuster
image
Samantha’s Father Passed Away

Latest

image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Double Elimination Week 13
image
What if Home Ministry is given to Pawan Kalyan?
image
A Golden Opportunity for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Bhagi Bhagi from Drinker Sai is an instant chartbuster
image
Samantha’s Father Passed Away

Most Read

image
What if Home Ministry is given to Pawan Kalyan?
image
Lagacharla protests: Revanth Sarkar heeds farmers aspirations
image
Leadership and Vision: PM Modi and AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Praised by Pawan Kalyan

Related Articles

Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations Kavya Thapar Bali Trip Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations Bluepea tea Health Benefits Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025 Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch Pushpa-2 Kochi Event Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event Shalini Pandey Pretty Look Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black