Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Politics

CM Revanth Reddy Concludes Successful Japan Tour

Published on April 23, 2025 by nymisha

CM Revanth Reddy Concludes Successful Japan Tour

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s Japan visit has come to an end, with the state delegation returning to Hyderabad today. During this productive tour that began on April 15, the Telangana government secured investment agreements worth approximately ₹12,000 crores that are expected to create around 30,500 jobs.

Marubeni has committed to establishing an industrial park in Hyderabad Future City across 600 acres with an initial investment of ₹1,000 crores. Once completed, this industrial zone is expected to attract investments of about ₹5,000 crores and generate nearly 30,000 jobs.

NTT Data and NASA will set up a massive artificial intelligence data center cluster in Hyderabad worth ₹10,500 crores. Meanwhile, Toshiba, which already operates two factories in the area, has agreed to establish another facility at Rudraaram near Hyderabad with an investment of ₹562 crores.

The CM’s team signed agreements with various companies to create job opportunities for Telangana youth in Japan. The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) partnered with TERN Raj Group agencies to provide 500 jobs to Telangana youth in Japan over the next two years, including positions in software engineering, nursing care, healthcare, automotive, IT, hospitality, and construction sectors.

The delegation studied environmental projects in Japan, visiting the eco-friendly Kitakyushu city and signing agreements with EX Research Institute LLC, Nippon Steel Engineering, New Chemical Trading, and Amita Holdings to develop Hyderabad as a clean and sustainable city similar to Kitakyushu.

The team also examined river restoration projects at Tokyo’s Sumida River Front and Kitakyushu’s Murasaki River Front to gather insights for the Musi River rejuvenation project in Hyderabad.

