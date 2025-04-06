CM Revanth Reddy couple present Pattu Vastra at Sri Seetha Rama Kalyanam:

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy couple presented Pattu Vastra and Muthyala Talambralu at Sri Seetha Ramula Kalyanotsavam in Bhadrachalam on Sunday. Revanth Reddy along with his wife Geetha took part in the Sri Rama Navami celebrations held in Badrachalam.

Badrachalam is famed for its Sri Seetha Rama temple and is considered as sacred pilgrimage place by Hindus across the nation. Hindus feel it as a great blessing to participate in the Sri SeethaRama Kalyanam at Badrachalam.

Upholding the sanctity and significance of the place, CM Revanth Reddy took part in Bhadradi Seeta Rama Kalyanam with utmost devotion. Along with CM, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari and others took part in the Sri Rama Kalyanam.

After taking blessings from the priests at Badrachalam temple, CM Revanth Reddy dashed off to Sarapaka in Kothagudem district.

CM Revanth Reddy had lunch with fine rice (sanna biyyam) beneficiary family in Sarapaka.

Revanth Reddy shared meals with Booram Srinivas Rao family in Sarapaka. With CM himself coming to their home, the family members of Srinivas Rao were on cloud nine.

Through fine rice distribution initiative, all eligible ration card holders will get 6 kgs fine rice per person every month in Telangana. It is expected to benefit about 3.10 Cr people, accounting for nearly 85 percent of the state’s population.