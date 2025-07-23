CM Revanth Reddy does the unexpected: Pitches Dattatreya for VP

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has done the unexpected by pitching veteran BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya for the Vice President post. The south Indian CM, who is touring in national capital, took everyone by surprise with this proposal.

While pitching 78-year-old Bandaru Dattatreya, Congress CM Revanth Reddy, came down heavily on BJP leadership for neglecting OBCs and Telugus.

“We don’t know why Vice President Jagdeep Dhankarji resigned. But it’s unfortunate. We want next Vice President from Telangana. Because last time former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, a Telugu leader, was denied President post and sent back. So, the injustice meted out to Telugus should be corrected, by making Bandaru Dattatreya Vice President,” said Revanth Reddy, making his pitch.

Revanth Reddy stressed that a South Indian, especially a Telugu speaking leader, would be a perfect choice for VP post. He didn’t stop there and brought in even OBC angle into the VP debate.

“Bandaru Dattatreya, whose term as Haryana Governor had just completed, should be made Vice President. BJP has removed Bandaru Dattatreya from Union Minister post in the past and gave it to Kishan Reddy. Similarly it has cut the throat of Bandi Sanjay by removing him from Telangana BJP president post and giving it to Brahmin leader Ramchander Rao. If Bandaru Dattatreya is made VP, the crimes committed against OBCs by BJP will be pardoned,” said CM Revanth Reddy, explaining the reason behind his pitch for Bandaru Dattatreya.