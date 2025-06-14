x
Home > Politics

CM Revanth Reddy finally cheers up govt employees

Published on June 14, 2025 by swathy

CM Revanth Reddy finally cheers up govt employees

revanth reddy

Telangana Govt approved two DAs for its employees, bringing cheers to the lakhs of Sarkari babus. Revanth Reddy Sarkar approved a Dearness Allowance (DA) hike of 3.64 percent, increasing it from 26.39 to 30.03 percent.

Telangana Govt issued GO approving DA hike on Friday. The DA hike will be effective from January, 2023. While the the increased pay will be implemented from July month onwards, past dues will be deposited in employees PF accounts.

In case of retired employees, the hiked DA and arrears will be paid in EMIs. Govt also made it clear that another DA will be approved after six months.

With CM Revanth Reddy-led Congress Govt approving two DAs, government employees are feeling relieved and happy. Employees have been demanding to fulfil their demands for long and even warned of a strike in the past.

However employees dropped their plan of protests, after CM Revanth Reddy expressed frustration over employees in a public meeting and highlighted that state’s exchequer is facing serious deficit. While CM’s words pained employees, they have maintained calm and waited patiently. Now their patience has paid off and CM Revanth Reddy has given approval to two DAs in one go. With this move, CM Revanth Reddy has brought cheers to disgruntled government employees.

