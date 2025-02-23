CM Revanth Reddy inaugurates Golden Gopuram at Yadagirigutta

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launched golden gopuram at the sacred Yadagirigutta temple on Sunday. CM visited Yadagirigutta along with his wife and performed special poojas on the occasion

After officially inaugurating the golden gopuram at the famed temple, CM Revanth Reddy couple took part in the Divya Vimana Swarna Gopura Maha Kumbhabhishekam.

The golden gopuram was prepared by spending about Rs 80 Cr and it will further augment the beauty and decor of Yadagirigutta temple gopuram.

Yadagirigutta temple authorities have taken utmost care in designing the gopuram. Religious heads, priests and temple construction experts suggestions were taken for the preparation of golden gopuram.

The golden gopuram of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadagirigutta will display Nrisimhavataras, Lakshmi, Keshava Narayana, Garudamurthy images gloriously. Yadagirigutta golden gopuram is the tallest Swarna Gopuram in Telangana state.

To ensure further growth and popularity of the scared pilgrimage place, CM Revanth Reddy is planning to establish Yadagirigutta Temple Development Board on the lines of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Board.