CM Revanth Reddy makes personal appeal to TGSRTC staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy made a personal appeal to TGSRTC employees, urging them not to go on a strike, as public transportation corporation is just experiencing the signs of revival.

CM Revanth Reddy made this appeal, speaking at the May Day Celebrations held in Ravindra Bharati, Hyderabad on Thursday.

“Former CM KCR has completely neglected TGSRTC and pushed it into losses. He has betrayed RTC employees. But TGSRTC is seeing signs of revival after Congress came into power. We are repaying TGSRTC debts. We are giving salaries to RTC staff on first of every month. So, RTC employees should not fall for the tactics of Opposition leaders, who had not done anything to workers in the past 10 years and go for strike,” said CM Revanth Reddy.

“TGSRTC is just experiencing the signs of revival. I will bring TGSRTC from debts to profits. I will put TGSRTC profits in RTC employees hands. You distribute it among yourselves and prosper. But if you go for strike adamantly at this juncture, all the revival efforts taken up by Congress Govt will become futile,” further said CM Revanth Reddy, making a fervent personal appeal to Telangana RTC employees.

CM Revanth Reddy’s talk at May Day event assumed significance as TGSRTC employees had earlier issued strike warning to Telangana Govt. RTC employees JAC announced that they will go on strike from May 6 midnight.

