CM Revanth Reddy serious on Pashamylaram tragedy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed severe anguish over the death of more than 40 people in the Sigachi industrial blast at Pashamylaram. A visibly moved CM, visited the blast site on Tuesday morning and assured all possible support to the victims families on the occasion. However he was angered over Sigachi Chloro Chemicals management, considering it responsible for such a large-scale devastation.

“Never in the history of undivided Andhra Pradesh or Telangana, such a devastating industrial accident took place. About 36 people died (death count at the time of CM’s interaction with media, which increased further later). Total 143 people were in the factory when the blast occurred. 17 people are still missing and disaster response teams are searching at the blast site. The factory blasty is extremely heart wrenching,” expressed Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, after visiting the blast site and personally taking stock of the situation.

“Ministers and officials have immediately arrived at Sigachi Industries after knowing about the blast. Rescue measures were taken without delay and the injured were taken to nearest hospitals. Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha and Labour Minister Gaddam Vivek have been personally overseeing all the rescue and relief measures over the past 24 hours. We will provide all possible support to victims and families even in the future,” said Telangana CM trying to give solace to the victims of the tragedy.

CM Revanth Reddy announced Rs 1 Cr ex-gratia to the families of those dead in the Sigachi blast tragedy. He promised Rs 10 lakh to the seriously injured. Rs 5 lakh will be given to the injured. He also promised to take care of educational expenses of the victims in the future, making an effort to instil courage among the families severely devastated by the gruesome industrial accident.

CM Revanth Reddy also took a serious stance on Sigachi management and announced that strict action will be taken on those responsible for the accident, after the inquiry. Telangana Govt has already formed a Committee headed by Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao to inquire into the Sigachi blast tragedy.