CM Revanth Reddy to Attend ‘Moosi Invites’ Event in Hyderabad on March 13

The Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) will organise a special event titled “Moosi Invites” on March 13 at Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad to present the proposed plans for the Musi River rejuvenation and riverfront development project.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will participate in the event and outline the government’s vision for restoring the Musi River and shaping Hyderabad’s future urban development.

The programme will bring together Members of Parliament, MLCs, MLAs, senior leaders from various political parties, intellectuals, environmental experts, urban planners, architects, and representatives from business and trade organisations. Representatives from industry bodies such as CREDAI, CII and FICCI, along with media representatives and foreign diplomats, are also expected to attend.

During the event, officials will present an analysis of the Musi River’s historical significance to Hyderabad, its present deteriorating condition, and the potential risks it poses to the city. The government will also unveil its future roadmap for the river’s restoration.

Through a detailed presentation, the authorities will explain key aspects of the Musi rejuvenation project, including supply of clean water, environmental protection, development of riverbanks, and creation of public infrastructure along the riverfront.

As part of the first phase of the project, the government has decided to take up the Gandhi Sarovar project.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is expected to share the government’s broader vision for the Musi restoration initiative, future planning for Hyderabad’s urban growth, and the long-term development strategy for the city.