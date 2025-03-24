CM Revanth Reddy to visit Japan from April 15 to 23

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will visit Japan from April 15 to 23. The tour schedule of CM has been finalised by Telangana CMO.

The focus of CM’s 9-day Japan visit will be to attract investments to Telangana, explore tie-up opportunities with Japanese companies and investors and get updated about technological innovations.

The most important aspect of CM Revanth Reddy’s Japan visit is, he will participate in The Osaka World Expo 2025.

The Osaka World Expo 2025 which will start on April 13 will go on for six months in Kansai, Japan. It is one of the most popular international expos, in which finest minds and countries from across the world will participate.

Osaka World Expo 2025 is being held with the theme of ‘Designing Future Society for Our Lives’. It is a futuristic convention, which brings together innovators, investors, technocrats, entrepreneurs, leaders from across the globe to come up with solutions for humanity’s problems. It is held every five years.

CM Revanth Reddy’s participation in the Osaka World Expo is expected to open up new possibilities and opportunities for Telangana state.