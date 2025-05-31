CM reviews Goshalas, but bulls deaths continue in Vemulawada

The deaths of bulls continued in Vemulawada, even as Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy laid a road map for setting up goshalas (cow shelters) with modern amenities across the state on Saturday.

Rajanna Kodelu, the bulls given by devotees to Vemulawada Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple as offering, have been dying reportedly due to negligence of temple authorities. This problem has been existent for a while. But it reached shocking proportions as about eight bulls died on Friday.

Vemulawada temple officials have reportedly stealthily buried the dead bulls on Friday. But the heart wrenching deaths continued, as six bulls died even on Saturday.

On the otherside, in Hyderabad at Command Control Centre, CM Revanth Reddy laid out a road map for setting up goshalas across Telangana with state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy instructed officials to set up spacious Goshalas, each one spreading across not less than 50 acres. He ordered officials to first set up goshalas in temples, agriculture universities and veterinary universities campuses in the first phase.

Ironically the bulls in Vemulawada temple have reportedly died due to lack of space. While Vemulawada temple Goshala has space for about 600 bulls, about 2000 bulls are there at present leading to extremely tough conditions for the bulls.

Hope, CM Revanth Reddy finds time to specifically focus on the serious issue of bulls deaths in Vemulawada temple goshala and protect innocent bulls from the negligence and apathy of officials.