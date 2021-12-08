CMs, Governors of Telugu states shocked over death of CDS

Chief Ministers and Governors of both the Telugu states on Wednesday expressed shock and anguish over the death of Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that the death of Gen Rawat, his wife, and several Army personnel has disturbed him. Recalling the services rendered by Gen Rawat to the defence sector in the country, the CM expressed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed shock and anguish over the crash of helicopter carrying the Chief of Defence Staff at Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

“Words fail to describe the incident that befell on the serving Defence Chief and the state of Andhra Pradesh stands with the nation in this hour of shock and expresses its resolute solidarity,” he said.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed deep shock and anguish at the deaths of Gen Rawat, his wife, and other army personnel in the helicopter crash.

She said that she was deeply saddened at the unfortunate demise of Gen Rawat, who is known for his exemplary services to the nation’s security and Indian Army.

Paying rich tributes to his exemplary services and memory, the Governor said that his role and contribution in modernising the Indian military and shaping it as one of the strongest in the world are invaluable.

She said that her thoughts are with all the bereaved families as she expressed her deep condolences to the members.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed deep anguish and sadness over the demise of Gen Rawat, his wife, and 11 defence personnel in the helicopter crash, and termed it a great loss for the nation.

“I pray for eternal peace to their souls and offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members,” he said.