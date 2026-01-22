Coalition Politics or Collapse: Vijayasai Reddy’s Sharp Message to YSRCP

Former MP Vijayasai Reddy has sent a blunt message to YSR Congress Party chief Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He stated that Jagan has no chance of returning to power unless the present political alliance in Andhra Pradesh is weakened. According to him, padayatras and public campaigns will not deliver results. He said, electoral success depends entirely on breaking the alliance. Without that, he believes defeat is certain.

Vijayasai Reddy made these comments after appearing before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the liquor scam investigation. During his interaction with the media, his statements appeared inconsistent and defensive. At one point, he claimed he had no knowledge of the scam. At another, he shifted responsibility to others, including Raj Kesireddy. He admitted to facilitating funds at the request of party leaders but denied ownership or personal benefit.

His remarks also revealed deep personal frustration with the YSRCP leadership. He accused an internal coterie of sidelining him since 2020 and misleading Jagan against him. Despite claiming unwavering loyalty, he said he was pushed out while others benefited. He openly expressed hope that Jagan would reconsider and distance himself from those advisors.

Vijayasai Reddy also announced his intention to return to active politics after a brief hiatus. Whether this is a strategic move or a last attempt to regain relevance remains to be seen. However, his comments after the ED questioning reflect pressure, uncertainty, and a visible struggle to control the narrative around both politics and the liquor scam case.