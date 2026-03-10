Collar Ey Etthara Promo From PK’s UBS: Pure Frenzy

As Ustaad Bhagat Singh gears up for its March 19th release, Mythri Movie Makers and director Harish Shankar are turning the heat up with Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s latest musical outing- the promo for third single Collar Ey Etthara.

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad unleashes a thumping mass anthem, supercharged by Ram Miriyala’s raw, soul-stirring vocals and lyrics that pack a punch straight to the gut.

Pawan Kalyan slays in his rugged brown shirt, jeans, and that unbeatable red scarf, radiating unmatched charisma amid a dancer army led by Dinesh Master’s high-voltage steps. Watch PK banter with the crowd, whirl his scarf like a boss, and drop the ultimate hookstep, lifting his collar with those signature mannerisms that ignite pure frenzy.

Harish Shankar deserves all the props for pushing Pawan Kalyan to deliver these viral-ready moves no one else could unlock. This promo is social media dynamite, building insane hype until the full lyrical video explodes on March 12th. UBS promos are already unstoppable- this one seals the deal.

UBS is bestowed with a U/A certificate from the censor board. The film’s advance ticket sales have opened in the USA, with bookings close to 100K.