Committee Kurrollu and Aay breathes hopes on Small Films

Mega girl Niharika Konidela has been focused on Committee Kurrollu for more than a year. The film released on August 9th and the response was decent. When the audience are not very interested to watch small films in theatres, Committee Kurrollu broke the jinx and the film is doing well in its third week. The footfalls are very good for a small film like Committee Kurrollu. Small film means considering the cast and crew of the film. Despite releases like Mr Bachchan, Double iSmart and Thangalaan, Committee Kurrollu has been rock solid in its second week. The film also took a huge advantage of the Independence Day weekend and the film managed to mint good money considering the financials involved.

In its third week and on weekdays, the occupancies are quite good. Another small film is Aay. The film backed by Allu Aravind’s Geetha Arts too made decent over the first weekend and is doing good business over the weekdays. Aay too is a hit film considering the budgets and the box-office numbers. No small films did decent in the recent months and the success of Committee Kurrollu and Aay is a relief for Telugu cinema and especially among the filmmakers who are focused on small budget films.