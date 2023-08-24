Complete List of 69th National Film Awards Winners:

The 69th National Film Awards for the films that were released in the year 2021 are announced by the government of India. There are 280 entries in the category of Feature Films in 28 languages. Tollywood actor Allu Arjun scripted history and emerged as the first Telugu actor to win a National Award for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise. Uppena is the Best Telugu film directed by Buchi Babu. RRR bagged six awards from various fields. Devi Sri Prasad is announced as the Best Music composer for Pushpa: The Rise. Here is the complete list of 69th National Film Awards:

Best Film Critic: Purushothama Charyulu (Telugu).

Best Book on Cinema: Incredible Music by Laxmikanth Pyarelal by Rajiv Vijayakar.

Best Mishing Film: Boomba Ride

Best Assamese Film: Anur

Best Bengali Film: Kalkokkho

Best Hindi Film: Sardar Udham

Best Gujarati Film: Last Film Show

Best Kannada Film: 777 Charlie

Best Maithili Film: Samanantar

Best Marathi Film: Ekda Kay Zala

Best Malayalam Film: Home

Best Meiteilon Film: Ekihoigi Yum

Best Odia Film: Pratikshya

Best Telugu Film: Uppena

Best Tamil Film: Kadaisi Vivasayi

Best Action Direction Award: King Solomon (RRR)

Best Choreographer: Prem Rakshith (RRR)

Best Special Effects Creator: V Srinivas Mohan (RRR)

Best Lyrics: Chandrabose (Konda Polam)

Best Music Direction: Devi Sri Prasad (Pushpa: The Rise)

Best Background score: MM Keeravani (RRR)

Best Makeup Artist: Preetisheel Singh D’souza (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Best Costume Designer: Veera Kapur (Sardar Udham)

Best Production Design: Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv Mehta (Sardar Udham)

Best Editing: Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Best Audiography: Chavittu (Malayalam), Jhilli (Bengali) and Sardar Udham (Hindi).

Best Original Screenplay: Nayattu (Malayalam)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Best Dialogues: Utkarshini Vashishtha and Prakash Kapadia (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Best Cinematography: Avik Mukhopadhyay (Sardar Udham)

Best Female Singer: Shreya Ghoshal (Maayava Chaayavaa from Iravin Nizhal)

Best Male Singer: Kaala Bhairava (Komuram Bheemudo from RRR)

Best Child Artist: Bhavin Rabari (Chehello Show)

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi (The Kashmir Files)

Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi)

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi) and Kriti Sanon (Mimi)

Best Actor: Allu Arjun (Pushpa: The Rise)

Best Direction: Nikhil Mahajan (Godavari: Marathi)

Best Feature Film: Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (R Madhavan)

Best Children’s Film: Gandhi and Co.

Nargis Dutt Award for the Best Film on National Integration: The Kashmir Files.

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: RRR

Indira Gandhi Award for the Best Debut Film of a Director: Vishnu Mohan (Meppadiyan from Malayalam)