Complete List of Winners: 71st National Film Awards

The 71st National Awards for Indian cinema have been announced this evening in New Delhi. 12th Fail has been named as the Best Film in Hindi and Bhagavanth Kesari is named as the Best Telugu film. Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan bagged the Best Actor award for his performance in Jawan.
Here is the complete list of winners of 71st National Film Awards for all the languages:
Best Feature Film – 12th Fail
Best Actor – Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan), Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)
Best Actress – Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway)
Best Director – Sudipto Sen (The Kerala Story)
Best Supporting Actress – Urvashi (Undercurrent), Janaki (Vash)
Best Supporting Actor – Vijayaraghavan (Pookkaalam), Mutthupettai Somu Bhaskar for Parking
Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani
Best Film Promoting National, Social Values: Sam Bahadur
Best Child Artist – Sukriti Veni Bandreddi, Kabir Khandane and Treesh Thosar
Best Cinematography – Prasantanu Mohapatra for The Kerala Story
Best Screenplay – Sai Rajesh Neelam for Baby and Ramkumar Balakrishna for Parking
Best Dialogue Writer – Deepak Kingrani for Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
Best Production Design – Mohandas for 2018: Everyone is a Hero (Malayalam)
Best Action Choreography – Hanu-Man (Telugu)
Best Make-Up Artist – Shrikant Desai for Sam Bahadur
Best Costume Design – Sachin Lovalekar, Divvya and Nidhiii Gambhir for Sam Bahadur
Best Music Direction for Songs -Vaathi (Tamil)
Best Music Direction for Background Scores -Animal – Harshavardhan Rameshwar
Best Lyrics – Balagam (The Group)
Best Male Playback Singer – PVM S roht for Premisthunna
Best Female Playback Singer- Shilpa Rao for Chaliya
Best Choreography – Dhindhora Baje Vaibhavi Merchant
Best Sound Design – Sachin Sudhakaran and Hariharan Muralidharan Animal
Best Editing – Midhun Murali for Pookkaalam
Best Assamese Film – Rongatapu 1982
Best Bengali Film – Deep Fridge
Best Hindi Film – Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery
Best Kannada Film – Kandeelu- The Ray of Hope
Best Malayalam Film – Ullozhukku
Best Marathi Film – Shyamchi Aai
Best Odia Film – Pushkara
Best Punjabi Film – Godday Godday Chaa
Best Tamil Film – Parking
Best Tai Phake Film- Pai Tang… Step of Hope
Best Garo Film- Rimdogittanga
Best Telugu Film- Bhagavanth Kesari
Best Gujarati film- Vash
Non-feature Categories:
Best Non-Fiction Film: Flowering Man
Best Debut Film of a Director: The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw
Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction Film: Mo Bou Mo Gaan, Lentina Ao
Best Art/Culture Film: Timeless Tamil Nadu
Best Documentary Film: God Vulture and Human
Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values: The Silent Epidemic
Best Short Film: Giddh The Scavenger
Best Direction: Piyush Thakur (The First Film)
Best Cinematography: Meenakshi Soman, Saravanamaruthu Soundarapandi (Little Wings)
Best Sound Design: Shubarun Sengupta (Dhundhgiri Ke Phool)
Best Editing: Niladri Roy (Moving Focus)
Best Music Direction: Pranil Desai (The First Film)
Best Voiceover: Hari Krishnan S (The Sacred Jack – Exploring The Tree of Wishes)
Best Script: Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know