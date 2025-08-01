Complete List of Winners: 71st National Film Awards

The 71st National Awards for Indian cinema have been announced this evening in New Delhi. 12th Fail has been named as the Best Film in Hindi and Bhagavanth Kesari is named as the Best Telugu film. Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan bagged the Best Actor award for his performance in Jawan.

Here is the complete list of winners of 71st National Film Awards for all the languages:

Best Feature Film – 12th Fail

Best Actor – Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan), Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)

Best Actress – Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway)

Best Director – Sudipto Sen (The Kerala Story)

Best Supporting Actress – Urvashi (Undercurrent), Janaki (Vash)

Best Supporting Actor – Vijayaraghavan (Pookkaalam), Mutthupettai Somu Bhaskar for Parking

Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment – Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

Best Film Promoting National, Social Values: Sam Bahadur

Best Supporting Actress – Urvashi for Ullozhukku and Janki Bodiwala for Vash

Best Child Artist – Sukriti Veni Bandreddi, Kabir Khandane and Treesh Thosar

Best Cinematography – Prasantanu Mohapatra for The Kerala Story

Best Screenplay – Sai Rajesh Neelam for Baby and Ramkumar Balakrishna for Parking

Best Dialogue Writer – Deepak Kingrani for Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Best Production Design – Mohandas for 2018: Everyone is a Hero (Malayalam)

Best Action Choreography – Hanu-Man (Telugu)

Best Make-Up Artist – Shrikant Desai for Sam Bahadur

Best Costume Design – Sachin Lovalekar, Divvya and Nidhiii Gambhir for Sam Bahadur

Best Music Direction for Songs -Vaathi (Tamil)

Best Music Direction for Background Scores -Animal – Harshavardhan Rameshwar

Best Lyrics – Balagam (The Group)

Best Male Playback Singer – PVM S roht for Premisthunna

Best Female Playback Singer- Shilpa Rao for Chaliya

Best Choreography – Dhindhora Baje Vaibhavi Merchant

Best Sound Design – Sachin Sudhakaran and Hariharan Muralidharan Animal

Best Editing – Midhun Murali for Pookkaalam

Best Assamese Film – Rongatapu 1982

Best Bengali Film – Deep Fridge

Best Hindi Film – Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery

Best Kannada Film – Kandeelu- The Ray of Hope

Best Malayalam Film – Ullozhukku

Best Marathi Film – Shyamchi Aai

Best Odia Film – Pushkara

Best Punjabi Film – Godday Godday Chaa

Best Tamil Film – Parking

Best Tai Phake Film- Pai Tang… Step of Hope

Best Garo Film- Rimdogittanga

Best Telugu Film- Bhagavanth Kesari

Best Gujarati film- Vash

Best Action direction- Hanu-Man (Telugu)

Non-feature Categories:

Best Non-Fiction Film: Flowering Man

Best Debut Film of a Director: The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw

Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction Film: Mo Bou Mo Gaan, Lentina Ao

Best Art/Culture Film: Timeless Tamil Nadu

Best Documentary Film: God Vulture and Human

Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values: The Silent Epidemic

Best Short Film: Giddh The Scavenger

Best Direction: Piyush Thakur (The First Film)

Best Cinematography: Meenakshi Soman, Saravanamaruthu Soundarapandi (Little Wings)

Best Sound Design: Shubarun Sengupta (Dhundhgiri Ke Phool)

Best Editing: Niladri Roy (Moving Focus)

Best Music Direction: Pranil Desai (The First Film)

Best Voiceover: Hari Krishnan S (The Sacred Jack – Exploring The Tree of Wishes)

Best Script: Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know