Complete lockdown in 5 districts in Telangana, 3 in AP

The Centre and state governments have decided to completely shutdown75 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported.

In Telangana, five districts including Hyderabad, Medchal, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy and Bhadrachalam will be completely shutdown till March 31. In Andhra Pradesh, Vishakapatnam, Prakasam and Krishna districts are part of the central government’s list of districts under lockdown.

It has also been decided to suspend the interstate bus services till March 31, the officials said.

The decisions have been taken at a high-level meeting attended by chief secretaries of all states and the cabinet secretary and the principal secretary to the prime minister.

Only essential services will be in operation in all the 75 districts.

The other districts where lockdown was announced are from states that include Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The Telangana government and the Andhra Pradesh government are yet to officially announce the lockdown but the central government’s list includes districts of both the Telugu states.

On Sunday, there was overwhelming and spontaneous response to the call for ‘Janata curfew’ given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh ad lakes of people stayed indoors and clapped in solidarity to the PM’s call in honour of all the medical staff and other employees working around the clock in India’s fight against corona virus. Streets wore a deserted look as people stayed indoors.

The state governments may expand the list depending on their assessment of the situation.

In the meeting, it was decided to suspend all train services till March 31, including sub-urban rail services. However, goods trains are exempted. All metro rail services were also suspended till March 31.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 341 on Sunday after fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country.