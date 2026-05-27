Complete Story: Ranveer Singh’s Ban and the Impact

Ranveer Singh has been on Cloud Nine for the past few months after Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge have collected big money. Ranveer Singh also got wide appreciation for his performance and portrayal. The actor is quite busy with multiple films lined up. Then came the news about banning Ranveer Singh by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). There are big debates across Bollywood circles, movie lovers and the hardcore fans of Ranveer Singh about the ban. Will it impact his line up of projects? Here is a Complete story:

FWICE cannot stop Ranveer’s Films?

Federation of Western India Cine Employees operates for Hindi and it is not linked to South Indian film industries operating in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. They are not associated with the FWICE. A top analyst says that Ranveer Singh can sign a deal with a South producer and work on his next film which cannot be objected or interfered by FWICE. The OTT platforms can associate with Ranveer Singh and complete their projects. There is a strong debate which reminds that the Indian courts told that the film associations or related organizations cannot boycott or impose ban.

Why did Ranveer Singh skip FWICE Meetings?

FWICE officials said that Ranveer Singh has skipped all the meetings and he did not attempt to resolve the issue. FWICE made strong statements that things would have been different if Ranveer Singh attended a meeting with the association and discussed a resolution. Bollywood media speculates that Ranveer Singh was unhappy with the final script as he wanted more violence and an aggressive characterization for the lead role. While Farhan Akhtar had a different vision and he wanted to stick to the original. These led to creative differences between Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh. After this, Ranveer did not attempt to meet the team or discuss about the incurred losses. He skipped FWICE meetings in this process.

Ranveer Singh Calms Down:

The official statement of Ranveer Singh said that the actor will not react or make a public statement on his ban or about the controversy of Don 3. This is a wise move as his statements would trigger more controversies or they will land him in more troubles.

Will Ranveer meet FWICE?

Farhan Akhtar and his production house are demanding a whopping Rs 45 crores from Ranveer Singh. The team revealed that they had spent lavishly on the pre-production after multiple script discussions with Ranveer. Even the location recce is completed and Ranveer Singh walked out of the film at the last minute. The biggest debate is if Ranveer Singh will meet the officials of FWICE and resolve the issue in a closed door.

Can FWICE turn Aggressive?

Legal experts say that FWICE can file a writ petition or an injunction order before the Bombay High Court to mount more pressure and make the producers take a step back when it is working with Ranveer Singh.

What Next for Farhan Akhtar?

Farhan Akhtar has spent ample time on the script of Don 3. After Shah Rukh Khan’s exit from the project, Ranveer Singh came on board. Farhan Akhtar has no top actor for now coming into the project. Farhan Akhtar also is taking up an acting assignment with Aamir Khan and the film will be directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Farhan Akhtar will have a full-length role in the project and for now, Don 3 will be delayed by more time.

What about Ranveer Singh’s Upcoming Projects?

Ranveer Singh is committed to do Pralay, a zombie film and he will work with Aditya Dhar once again after Pralay. Pralay is expected to hit the floors in August this year. FWICE cannot stop the non-members from working on Ranveer Singh’s films and the producers are exploring all the plans to avoid legal hurdles after the shoot commences. The producers of Ranveer Singh’s upcoming movies may also approach Competition Commission of India (CCI) against the decision made by FWICE.

At the same time, if the issue is not settled at the earliest, the producers of Ranveer Singh’s films will be left in stress and confusion because of the challenges before the release.