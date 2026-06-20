Comrade Kalyan Oriya Pilla Single: Sid Sriram’s MAGIC

King of Entertainment Sree Vishnu has been consistently delivering blockbuster entertainers impressing all sections of audiences. Now, he is working with director Jankiram Marella for his upcoming, Comrade Kalyan. He is playing an extremist character for the first time in his career.

The makers have released Oriya Pilla song and it showcases the playful side of Vishnu’s character. His love for leading lady Mahima Nambiar is on full display and the pleasant village atmosphere makes it an intriguing song to watch. The visuals are top notch and chemistry between Vishnu and Mahima is spell-binding.

Vijay Bulganin composed a very immersive enthusiastic song with Sid Sriram giving it great carnatic depth with his rendition. Sree Vishnu’s dance moves, enthusiasm on screen and his screen presence enhance the feel of the song further. The energetic and peppy number’s choreography is also spot on.

The movie is produced by Venkata Krishna Karnati and Seetha Karnati with Kona Venkat presenting it. Film promises to be a very different entertainer from Sree Vishnu away from his urban based entertainers in recent times. Comrade Kalyan is set to hit screens in August.