Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends
Sunny Leone Stunning Look
Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree
Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks
Genelia Stunning Photoshoot
Sadha Charming Look In White Dress
Amla (Indian Gooseberry) Health Benefits
Nayanthara Celebrates Children’s Day With Uyir & Ulag
Tamannaah Bhatia Bold Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Bae Look
Hansika Motwani Traditional Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Glares In Yellow Dress
Cold Cream Usage Benefits
Sonam Kapoor Styling With Rhea Kapoor
Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Photo Dump
Nushrratt Bharuccha for IIFA
Mouni Roy’s New Style Of Saree Drapping
Sharvari’s Latest Images
Sonal Chauhan’s Latest Photoshoot
Tripti Dimri Glitters In Her Style Of Dress
Confusion Continues in TDP over Vizag MLC Seat

Published on August 12, 2024 by ratnasri

Confusion Continues in TDP over Vizag MLC Seat

Tuesday is set to be the last date for filing nominations for the Vizag MLC election. YSRCP candidate Botsa Satyanarayana is all set to file his nomination on Monday, August 12th, but suspense still surrounds the TDP’s decision.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has yet to make a decision. With over 838 votes, TDP has the support of 250 voters, but needs at least 200 more votes to secure a comfortable win in the MLC election. Many YSRCP MPTCs, councillors, corporators, and ZPTC members have expressed interest in joining TDP. However, the party is yet to make a call on this matter.

TDP has formed a committee comprising leaders Vangalapudi Anitha, TDP MLAs Palla Srinivasa Rao, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Vishnu Kumar Raju, and Panchakarla Ramesh Babu. This committee will study the situation and communicate their findings to Chandrababu Naidu before a final decision is made.

-Sanyogita

