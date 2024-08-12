Confusion Continues in TDP over Vizag MLC Seat

Tuesday is set to be the last date for filing nominations for the Vizag MLC election. YSRCP candidate Botsa Satyanarayana is all set to file his nomination on Monday, August 12th, but suspense still surrounds the TDP’s decision.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has yet to make a decision. With over 838 votes, TDP has the support of 250 voters, but needs at least 200 more votes to secure a comfortable win in the MLC election. Many YSRCP MPTCs, councillors, corporators, and ZPTC members have expressed interest in joining TDP. However, the party is yet to make a call on this matter.

TDP has formed a committee comprising leaders Vangalapudi Anitha, TDP MLAs Palla Srinivasa Rao, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Vishnu Kumar Raju, and Panchakarla Ramesh Babu. This committee will study the situation and communicate their findings to Chandrababu Naidu before a final decision is made.

-Sanyogita