Confusion over Kingdom Release Date Continues

S Naga Vamsi has invested big money on Kingdom, an action drama featuring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Gowtam Tinnanuri is the director and Bhagyashree Borse is the leading lady. The film’s release was pushed several times and it is due to various reasons. For now, the final copy of the film will be ready before the last week of July. But the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is leaving the team of Kingdom confused. Naga Vamsi has a great respect for Pawan Kalyan and he cannot head for a clash with Hari Hara Veera Mallu. If Pawan Kalyan’s film is not in the July race, Kingdom will head for a July 25th release.

Else, the team of Kingdom will have to struggle. With NTR’s War 2 and Rajinikanth’s Coolie in August 14th race, August first week would not be an ideal date for Kingdom. Naga Vamsi has produced Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara and the film was announced for August 27th release. So, it is highly impossible to release Kingdom in August. One more option for Vamsi is to push the release of Mass Jathara for Kingdom. For now, the confusion about the release of Kingdom continues.