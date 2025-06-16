x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Confusion over Kingdom Release Date Continues

Published on June 16, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Confusion over Kingdom Release Date Continues
image
Nani’s The Paradise moves to May 2026
image
What happened to Allu Arjun and Sandeep Vanga Project?
image
Andhra Pradesh Plans World Record Yoga Event
image
Indian Govt releases Gazette notification for first-of-its-kind Census

Confusion over Kingdom Release Date Continues

S Naga Vamsi has invested big money on Kingdom, an action drama featuring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Gowtam Tinnanuri is the director and Bhagyashree Borse is the leading lady. The film’s release was pushed several times and it is due to various reasons. For now, the final copy of the film will be ready before the last week of July. But the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is leaving the team of Kingdom confused. Naga Vamsi has a great respect for Pawan Kalyan and he cannot head for a clash with Hari Hara Veera Mallu. If Pawan Kalyan’s film is not in the July race, Kingdom will head for a July 25th release.

Else, the team of Kingdom will have to struggle. With NTR’s War 2 and Rajinikanth’s Coolie in August 14th race, August first week would not be an ideal date for Kingdom. Naga Vamsi has produced Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara and the film was announced for August 27th release. So, it is highly impossible to release Kingdom in August. One more option for Vamsi is to push the release of Mass Jathara for Kingdom. For now, the confusion about the release of Kingdom continues.

Previous Nani’s The Paradise moves to May 2026
else

TRENDING

image
Confusion over Kingdom Release Date Continues
image
Nani’s The Paradise moves to May 2026
image
What happened to Allu Arjun and Sandeep Vanga Project?

Latest

image
Confusion over Kingdom Release Date Continues
image
Nani’s The Paradise moves to May 2026
image
What happened to Allu Arjun and Sandeep Vanga Project?
image
Andhra Pradesh Plans World Record Yoga Event
image
Indian Govt releases Gazette notification for first-of-its-kind Census

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh Plans World Record Yoga Event
image
Indian Govt releases Gazette notification for first-of-its-kind Census
image
Andhra Pradesh Big Plans for Defense Industry

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr