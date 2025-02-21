x
Home > Politics

Confusion over MLA Maganti Gopinath's health condition

Published on February 21, 2025 by swathy

Confusion over MLA Maganti Gopinath’s health condition

Concerns are rising over Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath’s health condition. He has been hospitalised for kidney related ailment and his condition is said to be worrying.

While there is no official update from either MLA Maganti Gopinath’s team or BRS party, the news about his critical condition is doing rounds in media and social media circles, causing confusion among his cadre and people in Jubilee Hills constituency.

According to the information available till now, 61-year-old Maganti Gopinath has been suffering with kidney related issues for the past few months. As the problem got aggravated, he was hospitalised five days ago. Right now he is undergoing treatment at AIG Hospital, Gachi Bowli.

While the news of Maganti Gopinath undergoing treatment at AIG Hospital is true, there are different versions about his health condition. While some close to him are worried that he is in critical condition, some are saying that he is recovering and there is no need to worry.

Normally hospitals release a health bulletin in case of high profile patients. But as there is no official health bulletin from hospital, confusion is prevailing over Maganti Gopinath’s health condition.

Hope MLA Maganti Gopinath’s family or team or BRS party, makes an official statement over Maganti Gopinath’s health condition, to give clarity to cadres and Jubilee Hills constituency people.

