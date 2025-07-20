Confusion prevails over Mudragada Padmanabham health condition:

Popular Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham has fallen ill and is undergoing treatment in the hospital. This news is creating hulchul in AP political circles, owing to his clout and his supporters are anxious about his present condition.

According to the information received till now, Mudragada Padmanabham was admitted in Ahobila Hospital in Kakinada on Saturday, after he fell seriously ill. It was even decided by doctors to shift him to Hyderabad, for better treatment.

However the decision to move Mudragada Padmanbham to Hyderabad had been reconsidered, and the senior leader is undergoing treatment in Kakinada itself.

According to the reports from Kakinada local media persons, Mudragada Padmanabham has been reportedly kept in Kakinada itself, as his health condition improved. But as there is no official communication from hospital authorities, confusion is prevailing over the senior leader’s health condition.

Moreover conflicting news reports making rounds in media and social media, are adding to the confusion, making Mudragada Padmanabham supporters worried. While some reports are saying that he is stable, some are presenting his condition as critical.

Kapu leader’s son Mudragada Giri is said to be accompanying him and taking care of his treatment. It would be better, either Mudragada family members or hospital authorities release a statement on the veteran leader’s health condition, to put an end to confusion.