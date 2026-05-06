Congress Backs Vijay as DMK Slams ‘Betrayal’ in Tamil Nadu Power Battle

A major political shift has unfolded in Tamil Nadu after the Congress party decided to support actor-turned-politician Vijay and his TVK party in forming the next government. The move has triggered sharp reactions from the DMK and exposed growing cracks within the INDIA alliance.

The Congress decision has now pushed the long-standing DMK-Congress partnership to the edge. Political circles in Tamil Nadu believe the alliance may not survive after this dramatic turn of events. The latest comments from DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai have added further weight to those speculations.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Annadurai launched a strong attack on Congress and accused the party of betraying its alliance partners for political convenience. He said Congress had acted without vision and warned that the decision could damage the party’s credibility across the country.

According to him, the Congress leadership failed to think about the larger political picture ahead of the 2029 general elections. He stated that opposition parties were working together with confidence to defeat the BJP at the national level. However, he said the sudden support extended to Vijay’s TVK had created doubts about whether Congress could still be trusted as a stable ally.

Annadurai described the move as a “backstab” against the DMK and questioned the reasons given by Congress for supporting Vijay. Congress leaders have maintained that their decision was taken to ensure a secular government in Tamil Nadu and to prevent the BJP and its allies from gaining power in the state.

The DMK spokesperson dismissed that explanation and said the justification lacked credibility. He argued that Congress had acted in a way that could create distrust among other INDIA bloc partners including Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and Uddhav Thackeray. He also claimed that the DMK had never let Congress down during their alliance.

The political developments gained momentum after TVK emerged as the single largest force in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with 108 seats. Vijay now needs the support of at least 10 more MLAs to form the government. Congress soon became the key player in that equation.

Sources within the Tamil Nadu Congress confirmed that the party’s Political Affairs Committee held an emergency meeting on Tuesday night. The meeting was chaired by Tamil Nadu Congress in-charge Girish Chodankar through Zoom. Senior leaders reportedly expressed support for extending backing to Vijay in the interest of forming what they called a secular government.

Earlier, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal confirmed that Vijay had approached Congress seeking support for government formation. He stated that the Congress high command had asked the Tamil Nadu unit to take a final decision based on the sentiments of the people of the state.

Congress leaders also pointed out that voters had given a mandate for a secular administration in Tamil Nadu. The party made it clear that it would do everything possible to stop the BJP and its allies from entering power in the state.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi may attend Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony if the TVK government is officially formed.

With the DMK openly expressing anger and Congress standing firm behind Vijay, Tamil Nadu politics has entered a completely new phase. The coming days could decide not only the future of the state government but also the stability of the INDIA alliance ahead of the 2029 national elections.