Congress demands salary cut to KCR

In a novel protest, Congress demanded Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to stop paying salary to former CM Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), alleging that the BRS president is neglecting his duties as MLA.

Congress party floor leader in GHMC Daripally Rajashekar Reddy submitted a request to Speaker Gaddam Prasad at his chamber in Assembly on Tuesday, requesting Speaker to withdraw salary to Chandrashekar Rao.

“The salary to MLAs is paid from the tax money collected from common man. People pay their hard earned money towards taxes and salaries to public representatives are paid through this money. But former CM KCR has been completely neglecting his duties as a public representative,” alleged Daripally Rajashekar Reddy complaining to Speaker on former CM KCR.

“Being a former CM who ruled Telangana for about 10 years and a senior Opposition leader, who can give useful suggestions to ruling party on governance and public issues, KCR is completely neglecting his responsibilities. What’s shocking is, KCR is not even visting Assembly, which is the main venue to highlight people’s problems,” further complained Daripally Rajashekar Reddy.

While it is highly unlikely that a salary cut to KCR, who represents Gajwel as MLA, is possible, Congress leaders have certianly made heads turn with this innovative request.

On BRS side, as Assembly is meeting for Budget session from Wednesday onwards, BRS chief KCR held a meeting with MLAs, MLCs and senior leaders at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday to discuss the strategy to be adopted by Opposition party.