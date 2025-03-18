Congress Govt goes all out on social engineering in Telangana. Will it reap rewards for the grand old party?

CM Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government has gone all out on social engineering and passed two important Bills in the ongoing Assembly session in Telangana.

The important Bill increasing reservations in education, employment and local bodies polls to 42 percent for Backward Castes (BCs) was passed, turning it into a historical decision by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Government.

Immediately on the next day, Congress Government passed another Bill approving categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs), fulfiling a long pending demand of Madigas.

If we consider the long history of rifts between various Castes and Caste related unrest and clashes, Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government has surely done the unbelievable feat.

By passing two bills relating to important Caste groups of BCs and SCs, Congress has taken solid steps to win the support of these groups, who together form more than half of the population. By numbers wise, it is a very clever and visionary move, as in a electoral democracy, only numbers matter.

But the big question is, “Will Congress Government social engineering strategy and its efforts to reach out to BCs and a section of SCs benefit or harm the grand old party?”

Congress has been traditionally a party of Other Castes (OCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Minorities in Telangana. These three communities have been strong supporters of Congress and formed a formidable vote bank for the party. On the other hand, Backward Castes (BCs) sailed with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) when state was undivided and later most of them shifted to KCR’s Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

As the Caste and religious dynamics changed post formation of Telangana, Minorities, once the strong support base of Congress, got divided. A part of Minorities vote base got diverted to AIMIM and a sizeable voterbase put their trust in KCR. This gave a severe blow to Congress.

It was SCs and OCs, especially Reddy community, which stood by Congress in difficult times. Coming to BCs, while majority supported BRS, some shifted their loyalty to BJP.

However as Telangana people voted for change in 2023 Assembly elections, Congress came back to power trouncing powerful BRS, which has a strong cadre and achievements to highlight. Anti-incumbency against BRS gave Congress a new lease of life in the southern state.

Now, after coming to power, if Congress has to outdo BRS, then it has to focus on development and administration and present results before Telangana people. That’s the only way Congress can consolidate its place among Telangana people and stop BRS and BJP’s advances.

But instead of focusing on governance, Congress Government is putting all its energies on social engineering.

What’s interesting is, instead of reaching out to its traditional supporters in SCs, OCs and Minorities, Revanth Reddy Sarkar is putting all its energies on wooing BCs, who have mostly stayed away from grand old party.

Even in SCs, another traditional support base of Congress, Malas are disappointed over Revanth Reddy Govt as it passed SC categorisation Bill.

Incase of Minorities, CM Revanth Reddy has still not taken up any measures to woo back Minorities to Congress fold to safeguard party’s future in the state.

Thus, the Congress Government’s social engineering strategy devised by CM Revanth Reddy is surely a novel but challenging one. Lot will depend on the next elections outcome to assess the effectiveness of social engineering model adopted in Telangana. Tell then Congress leaders, cadres, researchers, policy makers and analysts have to keep their fingers crossed.