Congress Govt’s gaffes continue, Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme skips deadline

Published on June 2, 2025 by swathy

Congress Govt’s gaffes continue, Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme skips deadline

The Congress Government’s gaffes are continuing, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his cabinet colleagues, continuously faltering in executing the welfare schemes.

While there are already countless complaints against Revanth Reddy Sarkar regarding failure of Rythu Bharosa, farm loan waiver (Rythu Runa Maafi), Indiramma Illu and others, now Govt is set to face the ire of public even in case of Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme.

Congress leaders have made promises in the past that Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme will be launched on June 2 on a grand scale. In fact, just a day ago Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has reviewed the scheme and announced that one lakh youth will be presented with loan sanction letters.

But within 24 hours, Congress Government has taken a step back and decided not to allot promised loans to beneficiaries. The reason Govt is citing is, inclusion of ineligible youth in the beneficiaries list. This comes as not just a big shock for the aspirant youth but also shows Congress Government in a very poor light.

Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme is a poll promises of Congress. It aims to provide subsidized loans to youth belonging to SC, ST, BC and Minorities sections for setting up self employment businesses. It is aimed at turning youth into entrepreneurs and promoting self employment in Telangana.

Govt started receiving applications for the scheme from March. The Ministers and officials in higher positions have devised guidelines. Even CM Revanth Reddy and Ministers proudly announced that Govt is implementing Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme with Rs 6,000 Cr.

About 16.22 lakh youth applied for Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme and Govt decided to offer loans to 5 lakh youth in the first phase. But, saying that Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme launch has been halted in the last moment due to ineligible youth in the beneficiaries list, raises questions over the performance of Govt itself.

Even after taking more than a year to start Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme and after three months to evaluate applications, is Congress Govt not even in stage to identify beneficiaries for a very basic scheme?

