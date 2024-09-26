Congress Govt’s neglect of ‘Rythu Bharosa’ worries farmers

The neglect of ‘Rythu Bharosa’ by Revanth Reddy Sarkar is worrying Telangana farmers. Rythu Bharosa was one of the key promises of Congress during Assembly elections, where grand old party promised to pay Rs 15,000 per acre towards farm assistance to all the farmers in the state. But it has been close to 10 months since Revanth Reddy-led Congress assumed power in the state, but no concrete efforts have been taken up by the Government to implement its key poll promise.

Congress came up with the idea of paying Rs 15,000 per acre, in the place of Rs 10,000 per acre paid by KCR Sarkar in the past. While KCR Govt paid only agriculture land owners, Congress promised to pay even tenant farmers. It had also promised of reforming the scheme, by weeding out large farm land owners and lands which are not cultivated.

Impressed by Congress’ take on Rythu Bharosa, farmers voted for the party in large numbers. But they are a very disappointed lot, as Government has failed to pay Rythu Bharosa during Kharif and has not initiated any steps even for Rabi season.

During KCR’s rule, Rythu Bandhu amount used to be credited in farmers accounts twice in a year, Rs 5000 per acre for Kharif and Rabi seasons. Every year without fail BRS Govt used to disburse money to farmers in Dec-Jan months once and again in May-June. But after Revanth Reddy sworn in as CM, this practice has stopped, much to the chagrin of lakhs of farmers.

The Rythu Bandhu amount of Rs 7,300 Cr allotted by previous KCR Sarkar, which was to be paid in December 2023, was paid by Revanth Sarkar in installments in 2024.

As Congress assumed power in December 2023, it had to introduce and pay Rythu Bharosa amount in June 2024. But Government has failed to do it. What’s even more worrying is, Government has been show no intent of finalizing the scheme guidelines and introducing the scheme even after ten months. CM Revanth Reddy had formed a Committee to take public opinion on Rythu Bharosa. The committee has toured districts, but it is yet to present a final report.

It is already September end and even Rabi season will begin. But there is no inkling about Rythu Bharosa. Revanth Reddy-led Congress Sarkar had already skipped one season and failed to pay Rythu Bharosa. If it is serious, it should immediately finalise guidelines and make efforts to pay for atleast Rabi season. If Congress Govt fails to do so, then the dejection of Telangana farmers will certianly turn into anger.

Dnr