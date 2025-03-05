Congress hit-wicket in Graduates MLC election

Indian National Congress (INC) party, which is ruling Telangana, got a rude jolt as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defeated it in Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Medak Graduates’ Constituency MLC elections.

After an intense fight and long-drawn counting process, BJP candidate Anji Reddy defeated Congress candidate Narendar Reddy. Though Prasanna Harikrishna, who has contested on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) B-Form, gave a tough fight to Congress and BJP candidates, eventually had to bow to the national parties might.

By winning Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Medak Graduates and Teachers Constituencies, BJP has pocketed two MLC seats and firmly left its stamp on Telangana political landscape.

While elections were held to three MLC posts in Telangana, BJP, which is in power at Centre and playing an Opposition role in Telangana, contested in all the three seats. On the otherside Congress has fielded its candidate in only one seat of Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Medak Graduates Constituency.

Though Congress contested in only one seat, winning it was essential for it, as it is its seat till now represented by senior leader Jeevan Reddy. Moreover this election result will be considered as referendum on CM Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government’s performance.

With a defeat in MLC election, Revanth Reddy Sarkar, which is facing heat from Opposition parties and also several sections of public, is in an unenviable situation now.

Congress’s defeat will further strengthen BJP and give ammunition for BRS to attack Revanth Reddy Sarkar. But this crisis is of Congress’ own making.

Right from the beginning, selection of Alphores Educational Institutions founder V Narendar Reddy as its candidate was seen as a risky move. Though Narendar Reddy is financially strong, had a negative image as many openly complained that he never gave any discount in fees for students in his education institutions and had no service motive.

Many from northern Telanagna openly opined that though Narendar Reddy ran education institutions, he used them to make money but not to serve society. In fact many poll management agencies and political analysts openly expressed during the run up to polls that Narendar Reddy is a wrong selection by Congress party, and he is becoming more a burden than an asset to ruling party.

BJP candidate won by slight majority and after counting all the second priority votes. A better candidate from Congress could have definitely made a change.

Several leaders like Jeevan Reddy, Algireddy Praveen Reddy, Velchala Rajendar Rao, Prasanna Harikrishna have competed for Congress ticket.

In fact Prasanna Harikrishna, who gave a tough fight on a non-exsistent BSP ticket, could have turned result in Congress favour. It is believed that Prasanna Harikrishna waited till last minute for Congress ticket, and only after Congress denied B-Form, went on to contest as BSP candidate.

In fact many with in Congress party have been disappointed for giving ticket to Alphores Narendar Reddy, just because he is financially rich. This sent a wrong singal as Congress is more concerned about money power than ideology and service motive.

Thus, poor candidate selection has resulted in a defeat for Congress, in an otherwise easy election.