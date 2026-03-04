Congress Hits Back at Bandi Sanjay Over Rahul Gandhi Remarks

Hyderabad: A political war of words erupted between the BJP and Congress in Telangana after Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar targeted Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over remarks made during a Congress training programme.

Bandi Sanjay alleged that Rahul Gandhi signalling willingness to become Prime Minister showed a “dynastic mindset.” He said the Prime Minister’s post was “not a family heirloom” and asserted that the people of India had already endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi three times.

In his post, Bandi Sanjay wrote:

“Rahul Gandhi signalled willingness to be Prime Minister when CM Revanth Reddy made an appeal in the Congress acting course. The Prime Minister’s chair isn’t a family heirloom to be gifted with a smile and a nod.

This ‘Rahul Grahanam’ has tried to darken India three times, but the rays of development under Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi always shine through. This is democracy, not your Nizam-style darbar.

There is no vacancy for the PM post. 140 crore Indians have already put their seal on PM Narendra Modi not once, but thrice. In a democracy, the Prime Minister is elected by the votes of the poor, not the notes of courtiers in Hyderabad.”

He further alleged that while Congress leaders were trying to please Rahul Gandhi, they were ignoring the suffering of ordinary people in Telangana.

“Revanth Reddy wants to see Rahul smile but is blind to the tears of the poor whose houses are being demolished by HYDRAA, students waiting for reimbursements, farmers betrayed by Rythu Bharosa promises, Musi residents facing displacement, and retired employees waiting for benefits,” Sanjay said.

Reacting to it, Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that aspiring to see Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister was the democratic right of the Congress party. He stated that leadership in a democracy is decided by the people, not by political opponents.

“Positions in a democracy are not permanent. They depend on the people’s trust,” Ponnam said, adding that the country had been facing hardships over the past decade under the BJP government.

He accused the BJP of favouring corporate interests, weakening public sector institutions, and allowing prices to rise while failing to support the poor. The minister also alleged that the ruling party at the Centre was misusing central investigative agencies such as the ED and CBI to target opposition governments.

Ponnam further defended Rahul Gandhi, saying his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir had sent a message of national unity and strengthened opposition voices.

Meanwhile, Bhuvanagiri MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy also criticised Bandi Sanjay, arguing that the decision on who should become Prime Minister rests with the people of India.

He highlighted Rahul Gandhi’s electoral victories as a five-time MP and said Congress governments historically introduced major reforms under leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, P.V. Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh.

The MP also questioned the BJP’s record, asking what the party had done for Telangana and alleging that it remained silent on major issues during the previous BRS government.